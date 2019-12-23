Reparations for Illegal Aliens May Cost Americans Up to $2.2 Trillion

Providing reparations to 11 to 22 million illegal aliens — as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has said he supports — could potentially cost American taxpayers up to $2.2 trillion.

In a 2014 analysis by The Nation, Columbia University economist Suresh Naidu estimated that reparations could cost anywhere between $22,000 to $101,000 per illegal alien. Those costs are based on depressed and lost wages for illegal aliens taking American jobs in the workforce.

The largest estimate, in which $101,000 is given to every illegal alien, would mean American taxpayers are forced to pay $2.2 trillion for illegal alien reparations. – READ MORE