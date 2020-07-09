Rep. Zeldin calls on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to be removed from office to save city

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., took to Twitter on Tuesday to call on New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio to be removed from office as the Big Apple experiences a spike in shootings since June.

“Mayor DeBlasio is destroying our great city from the inside out,” Zeldin, who represents the state’s First Congressional District, tweeted. “New York City will not make it through the remainder of his term. He needs to be immediately removed from office to save the city and protect the people who live there.”

New York City has seen a recent surge in violence following the City Council’s vote last week that included $837 million in budget cuts and funding reallocations involving the New York Police Department. The vote occurred after de Blasio pledged to cut the NYPD’s funding following mass protests against police violence in the city. – READ MORE

