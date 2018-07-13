Rep. Trey Gowdy to Peter Strzok: ‘I don’t give a damn what you appreciate’

Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, questioned Mr. Strzok about his dismissal from Mr. Mueller’s team, saying the texts disparaging President Trump showed he was biased.

“It is not my understanding that [Mueller] kicked me off because of any bias, that it was was done on the appearance,” Mr. Strzok said. “If you want to represent what you said accurately, I am happy to answer that question, but I don’t appreciate what was originally said being changed.”

“I don’t give a damn what you appreciate, Agent Strzok,” Mr. Gowdy said. “I don’t appreciate having an FBI agent with an unprecedented level of animus working on two major investigations.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte threatened FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok with contempt of Congress proceedings for refusing to answer a question by Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy.

Gowdy had asked Strzok how many people he had interviewed between July 31 and Aug. 8, 2016, as part of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Goodlatte then informed him that he will be recalled later today so that the committee could consider contempt proceedings.

“Mr. Strzok, in a moment we will continue with the hearing, but based on your refusal to answer the question, at the conclusion of the day we will be recessing the hearing and you will be subject to recall to allow the committee to consider proceeding with a contempt citation,” Goodlatte said. – READ MORE