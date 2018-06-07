Rep. Steve Scalise Returns to Congressional Baseball Activities

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Has Finally Returned To The Ball Field After Being Shot In A June 2017 Attack.

James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, wounded five people when he opened fire on the Alexandria practice field on June 14, 2017. Hodgkinson failed to kill any of the congressmen or staffers at the scene and later died from wounds sustained in the ensuing shootout. Just shy of a year later, Scalise has returned to the diamond.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake first tweeted a picture of Scalise, saying the sight “does my heart good.” Scalise later responded with his own Twitter update. “It was great to be on the ball field this morning,” he said. “Can’t wait for @TheHillBaseball on June 14th!”

.@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good. pic.twitter.com/97uQImUgCl — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

Scalise has not been idle in the intervening months. In February, he spoke out against promoting political agendas in the midst of tragedies like the one in which he was shot. By March, he was already expressing his interest in replacing Speaker Paul Ryan. – READ MORE

