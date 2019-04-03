Rep. Schiff doubles down again on Trump collusion, calls president’s behavior ‘deeply unpatriotic and corrupt’

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is doubling down again on his condemnation of President Trump, claiming for the second time in a week there is evidence of collusion with the Russians.

Schiff’s comments come in light of Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of Robert Mueller’s investigation, which Barr wrote found no evidence beyond reasonable doubt that President Trump colluded with Russia to swing the 2016 presidential election.

The House Intel Committee chair has continued to hammer home his belief that, despite the fact that there are not any further indictments at this time, President Trump committed acts that were “deeply unpatriotic, unethical and corrupt.”

“There is plenty of evidence of collusion and corrupt co-mingling of work between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” Schiff said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday. “But I fully accept that as a prosecutor that he couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that crime.” – READ MORE