Rep. Rashida Tlaib says House ‘moving towards’ consensus for Trump impeachment

Rep. Rashida Tlaib believes the House of Representatives is “moving towards” the support necessary to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Speaking on “Meet the Press” Sunday, Tlaib, D-Mich., was asked by Chuck Todd why a majority of House Democrats do not already support impeachment.

“I think it’s moving towards that. It’s going to demand it, it already is,” said Tlaib, listing several actions in which, according to her, the president acts as if he were “above the law.”

Todd then asked her whether top Democrats are stalling on impeachment, perhaps not wanting to pursue it before the 2020 election.

"This is not about the 2020 election. It's about doing what's right now for our country. This is going to be a precedent that we set when we don't hold this president accountable to the rule of the law and to the United States Constitution," she argued.


