Rep. Paul Gosar sends cryptic tweets that read ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ during impeachment hearing

A Republican congressman drew some attention to his Twitter account after observers noticed that a series of tweets spelled out, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., was quite active on social media reacting to the ongoing testimony of U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent as the first witnesses in a public impeachment hearing of President Trump, sharing videos and articles that memorialized the event.

.@RepGosar with the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” secret message just won twitter for the day. pic.twitter.com/uk04Ot1sDz — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 13, 2019

“Evidence of a link between foreign aid and political investigations simply does not exist. The longer this circus continues the clearer it becomes that @realDonaldTrump has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Gosar wrote on his official Twitter account.

Before that, “President @realDonaldTrump voluntarily chose to release the transcript of his phone call which clearly shows he did nothing wrong. This impeachment circus is a total sham, and Adam Schiff is the clown at the center of it all.”

And, before that, “Schiff’s star witness is crumbling under pressure. He wasn’t listening to the phone call and he has never even met President Trump.” – READ MORE