Rep. Nunes: ‘Who’s Gonna Get Busted? Who’s Gonna Go to Jail?’

A government watchdog report strongly criticizing the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation is not the last word, the top Republican on the House of Representatives intelligence panel said Thursday.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that his committee would continue its pursuit of documents related to the probe and the counterintelligence investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Ultimately, this is all gonna spill out,” he said. “And then people are going to ask, ‘Well, what are you going to do? Who’s gonna get busted? Who’s gonna go to jail?”

Nunes said that and other text messages DOJ has withheld from Congress are relevant to the committee’s investigation into Russia collusion and possible abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process.

“Why wasn’t that given to Congress?” he demanded. “Why did I find out about that today at noon? This is a classic case of obstruction. But then the question is, who’s gonna go investigate these guys?” – READ MORE

