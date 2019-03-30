Rep. Mike Rogers calls on Congress to stay in town, deal with ‘border crisis’ over weekend

A top House Republican is pleading with lawmakers to stay in Washington this weekend and draft legislation that would give the Department of Homeland Security additional funding to deal with the soaring number of migrants who continue arriving at the southern border.

House Homeland Security Ranking Member Mike Rogers, R-Ala., asked all 435 House members to stick around through the weekend to address what the Trump administration has described as a “border crisis.”

“Without congressional action, the situation on the ground poses a serious threat to human life and national security. I call on my colleagues to work over the weekend to address the true emergency at our border. We need to act now, before it is too late,” Rogers said in a statement.

However, Democrats on the committee balked at Rogers request.

Kirstjen Nielsen, Homeland Security secretary, sent Congress a letter Thursday asking for more money to fund temporary family housing facilities; additional food, medical, and shelter contracts; and permission to relocate personnel from less affected regions. – READ MORE