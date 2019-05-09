Rep. Meadows: Democrats ‘Going Crazy Because They Know Truth Is Coming Out’

House Republicans Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Mark Meadows (N.C.) blasted House Democrats over Wednesday’s decision to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt of Congress.

Meadows, the House Freedom Caucus Chairman, said Democrats like House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) are acting “crazy” because they fear what Barr will uncover about the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe.

“In just a few days, you’ll start to see a lot of this unravel,” he said, adding Democrats refuse to even look at documents in closed-door hearings on the issue of FISA warrants and the FBI’s actions.

“Director Comey? He has his day of reckoning too. He says they ‘investigate,’ but we also know they criminally leak as well. It’s time for accountability.” – read more