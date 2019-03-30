Rep. Meadows: Democrats are in ‘pure desperation’ after Mueller report exonerates Trump

House Freedom Caucus leader Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., complained Friday that congressional Democrats are unwilling to accept the Mueller report exonerates President Trump from the Russia collusion allegations.

“Mueller report will be public, AG Barr going above and beyond to expedite it, WH won’t review before, and Mueller even helping. Yet Chairman Nadler and Democrats still complain. It smells of pure desperation. They’re determined to prop up the collusion delusion—any way they can,” Meadows tweeted.

Mueller report will be public, AG Barr going above and beyond to expedite it, WH won't review before, and Mueller even helping. Yet Chairman Nadler and Democrats still complain.



It smells of pure desperation. They're determined to prop up the collusion delusion—any way they can. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 29, 2019

Following Attorney General William Barr submitting a four-page letter to Congress summarizing Mueller’s findings, including finding no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, some congressional Republicans have started pointing fingers at the Democrats for peddling the Russia collusion allegations without sufficient evidence to make the assertions. – READ MORE