Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘Now Is the Time to Demonstrate Your Patriotism. Support Impeachment!’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D.-Calif.) sent out a series of Tweets late on Monday night criticizing President Donald Trump and calling on people to support his impeachment.

“For the faint of heart, who have been waiting for every ‘t’ to be crossed and every ‘i’ to be dotted, now is the time to demonstrate your patriotism,” she said in on Tweet. “Support impeachment!”

“Trump, you have screamed no collusion and no obstruction of justice so many times, trying to influence others, that I think you really believe your own lies,” she said in another Tweet.

“Just stop it,” she said. “No honesty. No truth. No trust. No patriotism.”

READ MORE