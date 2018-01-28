Rep. Maxine Waters Isn’t Just Boycotting Trump’s ‘State of the Union’ — She’s Giving Her Own

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), among others, plans to boycott the event.

But Waters is taking her boycott a step further, according to BuzzFeed News — she’s going to deliver her own response to the speech:

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, will speak at the top of a BET News special after Trump delivers the State of the Union, a BET spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. The program, “Angela Rye’s State of the Union,” is part of a broader partnership announced just days ago between the network and the Democratic strategist and political commentator. Rye will executive produce news programs with a sharp focus on issues facing black Americans. The programs will run quarterly, BET said in a release.

The spokesperson said activists and some elected officials will analyze Trump’s first year in office on the program, and will talk about “building black politics and the value of engagement across today’s socio-political landscape.” – READ MORE

The U.S. Army veteran who offered to take Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) seat at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address just got a big surprise.

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) saw Taylor’s appearance this week on Fox News and decided to give him a ticket to Trump’s State of the Union address. Duffy described attending the event as “a great American experience.”

It's official! I am going to the STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS! Thanks to Representative for Wisconsin's Seventh District Sean Duffy @RepSeanDuffy for personally inviting me as his guest! I am extremely thankful for this. Couldn't have done it without all of you and @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/4lIvgmb7RP — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 17, 2018

The congressman said his wife, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, decided to give her ticket to Taylor. – READ MORE

An African-American veteran has offered to take Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Calif.) seat at President Trump’s first State of the Union address later this month.

https://twitter.com/Elucifer23/status/953124871416045568

Ricky Taylor, a ten-year Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, started going viral after he tweeted that he would like Waters’ seat, so he can attend the State of the Union and thank the president. – READ MORE