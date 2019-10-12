Rep. Max Rose Perverts American Justice System: Democrat Claims Trump Must ‘Prove’ He Is ‘Innocent’ on Impeachment

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) said Friday that President Donald Trump should “prove” his innocence regarding the impeachment charges Democrats have levied against him.

Rose — a freshman Democrat that represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, New York — said Friday that President Trump is the sole person to blame after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) started an impeachment inquiry into him.

During his travels throughout Staten Island on the campaign trail, Rose has brushed off his support for impeachment, suggesting that he did not want to back impeachment of Trump. Rose pinned the blame on President Trump, claiming that he forced Democrats’ hand on impeachment.

The Staten Island Democrat suggested that President Trump has to “prove” his innocence, rather than have Democrats prove that he committed an impeachable offense during his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I do not want to be here. This is the last thing I want to be doing,” Rose said. “But no one is to blame but the president. The president says he is innocent, so all we are saying is ‘prove it.’ But that is not what they are doing. They are not cooperating, and we need to get to the bottom of it.” – READ MORE