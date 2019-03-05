Rep. Matt Gaetz Questions Why The Atlantic Has Not Retracted False Tweet

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz Questioned Sunday Why An Atlantic Reporter Has Not Yet Retracted A Tweet About Him Despite It Being Debunked By A Politico Reporter And An On-record Statement By The Florida Governor.

How has @TheAtlantic not demanded retraction of this tweet from its reporter?

1 – it didn’t happen

2 – no sourcing

2 – contradicted on-record by me & @GovRonDeSantis, confirmed by @MarcACaputo

3 – contradicted by phone records reported by @anaceballos_ #FakeNews @HowardKurtz https://t.co/lOH1Uf7YwV — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 3, 2019

The Atlantic reporter, Edward-Isaac Dovere tweeted Thursday, February 28, that President Donald Trump had called Gaetz from Hanoi on Wednesday evening to discuss Michael Cohen’s testimony. He claimed that Gaetz told Trump: “I was happy to do it for you. You just keep killing it.”

Dovere’s tweet suggested that Gaetz was referring to his tweet in which he asked Cohen if his wife knew about his mistresses. Democrats had slammed that tweet as “witness intimidation.”

Dovere followed up his first with another that said the call happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Nearly a dozen mainstream and leftist news outlets reported on the alleged call between Trump and Gaetz, citing that tweet.- READ MORE