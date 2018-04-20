Rep. Mark Meadows: ‘Growing body of evidence’ James Comey lied to Congress (VIDEO)

Rep. Mark Meadows said Thursday there’s a growing body of evidence to suggest that former FBI Director James Comey lied when he told Congress that the FBI and the Justice Department were not coordinating on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Meadows, R-N.C., said on Fox News that his staff has more texts between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that show signs of coordination.

“We know because we have a number of documents, a growing body of evidence,” to suggest Comey may have lied about that coordination. “Not only was that false, but we know that over and over again now, we have emails that would suggest that that testimony was false and at best misled the American public, at worst was lying to Congress,” he said. – READ MORE

