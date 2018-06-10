Politics TV
Rep. Louie Gohmert: Mueller ‘Covering’ Up For Clinton and Plotting ‘Coup’ Against Trump (VIDEO)
Appearing on Fox & Friends Weekend Saturday morning, Gohmert declared: “Robert Mueller has done more damage during his 12 years as FBI director than probably all the other directors put together.”
Gohmert added that Mueller, who is leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, “actively went out and sought people who hated the very person that they were going to be investigating.”
“He has wasted money right and left,” Gohmert continued. “Amazingly, he’s hired people like [Andrew] Weissmann that worked with him and [Rod] Rosenstein in investigating the Russian illegal efforts to obtain our uranium which they quashed information in order to allow the sale to go through so that Hillary could get the $145 million for her foundation.” – READ MORE
Rep. Louie Gohmert must have felt a little frisky this weekend, because the Texas congressman wheeled out his batty anti-Mueller conspiracy on live television, accusing the special counsel of working to cover up a Hillary Clinton scandal whilst plotting a coup against President Donald Trump. It's a theory he's touted