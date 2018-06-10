Rep. Louie Gohmert: Mueller ‘Covering’ Up For Clinton and Plotting ‘Coup’ Against Trump (VIDEO)

Appearing on Fox & Friends Weekend Saturday morning, Gohmert declared: “Robert Mueller has done more damage during his 12 years as FBI director than probably all the other directors put together.”

Gohmert added that Mueller, who is leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, “actively went out and sought people who hated the very person that they were going to be investigating.”

“He has wasted money right and left,” Gohmert continued. “Amazingly, he’s hired people like [Andrew] Weissmann that worked with him and [Rod] Rosenstein in investigating the Russian illegal efforts to obtain our uranium which they quashed information in order to allow the sale to go through so that Hillary could get the $145 million for her foundation.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1