Rep. Liz Cheney: Trump ‘Does Not Have a Role as a Leader of Our Party Going Forward’

As members of the Republican Party battle over whether or not they should continue to embrace former President Donald Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is making her views clear.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Cheney was asked by host Chris Wallace if the party is “the party of Donald Trump.”

“Chris, we’re the party of Abraham Lincoln. We’re the party of Ronald Reagan. We have to really take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for, what we believe in,” Cheney said.

She continued, “I think when you take a look at both actions leading up to Jan. 6. The fact that he was impeached in a bipartisan fashion. The fact that he lost the presidency. The fact that we lost the Senate. We have to be in a position where we can say, ‘We stand for principles, we stand for ideals.”

.@Liz_Cheney: Donald Trump “does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward… We should not be embracing the former president.” pic.twitter.com/c0M7iFkfO4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 7, 2021

Cheney went on to argue that Republicans need to convince Americans that their party is “the party of responsibility” and “the party of truth.” – READ MORE

