Rep. Lauren Boebert Slams Pelosi Over Locked-Down Capitol: ‘Tear Down This Wall’ (VIDEO)

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert released a new ad criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for turning the Capitol into a “fortress,” urging her to “tear down this wall.”

Madam Speaker, tear down this wall! pic.twitter.com/Vy6lIJuGc5 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 8, 2021

The Capitol complex has been fortified with thousands of National Guard troops since President Biden’s inauguration, surrounded by razor wire fencing, and locked down with manned checkpoints.

“President Trump built a big, beautiful wall because he loves America because he wanted to secure our country,” Boebert (CO) says with the Capitol building in the backdrop. “Democrats – they fought him every step of the way.” – READ MORE

