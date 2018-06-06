Rep. Keith Ellison is calling it quits in Congress; will run for Minnesota attorney general

Rep. Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that he is running for attorney general of Minnesota, vowing to be the “People’s Lawyer” and signaling an interest in using the courts to thwart President Trump’s agenda.

Mr. Ellison announced his decision hours before Tuesday’s filing deadline for candidates in Minnesota and opened up a battle to replace him in the U.S. House five months out from the midterm elections.

“No one — not even a president — is above the law,” Mr. Ellison said in his announcement.

“From immigration reform to protecting our air and water, it has never been more important to have a leader as attorney general who can stand up against threats to our neighbors’ health and freedoms,” he said.

Mr. Ellison, 54, who in 2006 became the first Muslim elected to Congress, previously flirted with running for the U.S. Senate and more recently attorney general, but he backed off, believing incumbent Lori Swanson would run again. – READ MORE

