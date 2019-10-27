Rep. Katie Hill To Resign amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with staffers

UPDATED: Hill resigns.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

WARNING GRAPHIC: More Leaked Photos Show Naked, Doped-Up Congresswoman Showing Off Nazi-Era Tattoo, Smoking Bong Nude with Staff https://t.co/eeSYoMZ8Ms — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) October 25, 2019

Freshman Rep. Katie Hill is resigning from Congress after facing allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign, according to two Democratic sources.

She’s set to resign by the end of the week.

Hill was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of an improper sexual relationship with a male congressional staffer, a claim she denied. Hill admitted to and apologized for an “inappropriate” relationship with a female campaign staffer earlier this week. READ MORE:

