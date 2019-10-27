Rep. Katie Hill To Resign amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with staffers

UPDATED: Hill resigns.

 

Freshman Rep. Katie Hill is resigning from Congress after facing allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign, according to two Democratic sources.

She’s set to resign by the end of the week.

Hill was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of an improper sexual relationship with a male congressional staffer, a claim she denied. Hill admitted to and apologized for an “inappropriate” relationship with a female campaign staffer earlier this week. READ MORE:

This story is developing.

