Rep. Jordan willing to move to Intel Committee for potential grilling of Adam Schiff under oath

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should answer questions under oath about his connection to the Ukraine call whistleblower, and Republican leadership may take steps to ensure that happens, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., said Tuesday.

Jordan, currently the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, appeared on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the possibility of being moved onto the Intelligence Committee so he can grill the California Democrat on what he knew and when he knew it.

“That’s Leader McCarthy’s call. If [he] and ranking member Nunes wants that to happen — I just want to help our team,” Jordan said. “I want to help the country see the truth here, that President Trump didn’t do anything wrong. And what the Democrats are doing is partisan, it’s unfair and frankly, it’s ridiculous.”

“One of the ways you determine someone’s credibility… they need to be under oath,” he added. “Remember when this first happened, Adam Schiff said we need to hear from the whistleblower. And then, six weeks later he says, no, no, no we don’t. One thing happened in that six-week time frame — namely, we learned Adam Schiff’s staff had met with the whistleblower. Once that fact came out, they suddenly changed their story.” – READ MORE