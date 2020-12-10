Rep. Jim Jordan Says There Is ‘No Way’ Trump Should Concede the Election

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential election and many Republican lawmakers have been silent on calling Joe Biden the president-elect.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is speaking out, saying that Trump should not concede yet.

Jordan was asked by CNN if Trump should concede next Monday, to which he said, “No. No way, no way, no way.”

The Republican lawmaker added, “We should still try to figure out exactly what took place here. And as I said that includes, I think, debates on the House floor — potentially on January 6.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, there will be a joint session held by the Senate and House of Representatives, where a lawmaker may challenge the electoral vote returns.- READ MORE

