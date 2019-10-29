Rep. Jim Banks: Trump was right on al-Baghdadi move – Dems could not be trusted with info about secret mission

We learned Sunday that the Trump administration cut off the head of the serpent that is ISIS. In great detail, President Trump described the successful operation that resulted in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Picture the frowning Democrats, sitting in front of their televisions on Sunday morning, realizing that Donald Trump just threw a bucket of paint on the portrait of a Don Quixote in the Oval Office making foreign policy decisions in the Middle East willy-nilly.

You see, the president ordered White House aides not to inform congressional Democrat leadership of the operation, accurately explaining “Washington is a leaking machine.” He did, however, brief some members of Congress like Senate Intel Chairman Richard Burr.

As a frustrated House Republican who cares very much about our national security, I think President Trump made the right call.

Would someone like Rep. Adam Schiff have jeopardized the viability of the mission to hurt Donald Trump? It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which, yes, Schiff and his allies would have leaked classified information to their friends in the media and railroaded this operation.

After all, these are the same Congressional Democrats who have decided to halt all productivity in the House of Representatives to impeach an innocent president ahead of the 2020 election. It’s not hard to imagine they would jeopardize the mission to kill al-Baghdadi out of partisan vindication. – READ MORE