Rep. Ilhan Omar Slid Lover’s Consulting Group $150K More Than Previously Known

Rep. Ilhan Omar paid nearly $150,000 more to Tim Mynett’s political consulting group than has previously been known after allegations that the pair was having an affair emerged, a new report says.

“The 37-year-old Minnesota congresswoman’s campaign has funneled $146,712.63 to Mynett’s E Street Group since The Post in August reported allegations she was having an affair with her paid consultant, records show,” The New York Post reported.

The payments were reportedly for video production, digital advertising and fundraising consultation.

Before reports of her affair first emerged, Omar had already paid more than $220,000 to the group through her campaign, bringing the total to nearly $370,000. – READ MORE