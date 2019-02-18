Rep. Ilhan Omar: ‘Next President Should Declare National Emergency on Day 1 to Address…Climate Change’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said in a Tweet on Friday that the president who follows President Donald Trump in office should declare a national emergency on his or her first day in office to deal with “the existential threat” of climate change.

“Our next president should declare a #National Emergency on day 1 to address the existential threat to all life on the planet posed by Climate Change,” Omar said.

President Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the president of the Senate on Friday saying that he was declaring a national emergency.

