Rep. Ilhan Omar insults healthcare workers, calls for ‘national lockdown’

On top of her recent praise of President Donald Trump’s “incredible” response to the coronavirus, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has also called for a nationalization of hospitals, for freeing criminals held by ICE, and has criticized an innocent family video shared by Ivanka Trump. The video encouraged following health guidelines.

Omar also wants a deportation freeze and more taxpayer cash to fund programs for illegal aliens who may enter the United States.

Warming to her major themes, on Thursday Omar called for a national lockdown of all Americans for an indefinite period. She, like the rest of the Left, understands people trapped in their own cages are easier to control.

The Trump administration is very unlikely to take her advice, as the president has said there are areas in the country less affected by the coronavirus that could return to a sense of normalcy relatively soon, perhaps within weeks.

Omar also said America lacked a “functioning healthcare system.” – READ MORE

