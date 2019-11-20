Rep. Ilhan Omar has paid nearly $370K to consulting firm run by man she allegedly had an affair with

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has paid nearly $370,000 to a political consulting firm at which the man she allegedly had an affair with is a partner, according to the New York Post.

Omar’s alleged affair with Tim Mynett of the E Street Group was first reported by the Post in August after the discovery of court documents in which Mynett’s wife said her husband confessed to the affair with Omar in April. Both Omar and Mynett have denied it.

In August, it was discovered that Omar’s campaign had paid $223,000 to the E Street Group since 2018 for various services. Since then, Omar’s campaign has paid the firm another $146,712.63.

The National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative watchdog organization, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in August. But the FEC can’t pursue an investigation because it is short of the four commissioners necessary to vote on complaints. The Senate would need to confirm a fourth commissioner. – READ MORE