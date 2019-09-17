Rep. Ilhan Omar compares US immigration detention centers to African slave ‘dungeons’

Following her recent trip to Ghana, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) compared the “dungeons” used during the slave trade in Africa to immigration detention centers in the United States.

Speaking at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference, Omar described her tour of a 400-year-old African slave dungeon, saying she experienced a “sort of flashback” to images she saw on TV of enslaved people in Libya and of immigrant detention centers in America.

“We arrived in Ghana and one of the first things we did was to visit what some would say is a castle — but they were dungeons,” Omar said. “ started giving us a description of what used to take place as the Africans were being kept — were held there as captives. And every time he gave a description, I had this sort of flashback to an image that I saw on TV in Libya where you had Africans in a small room that were now captives, and that image was from today.”

She continued, saying, “Every time he would talk about the separation of the kids and from their parents and how they would have young girls be in the same dungeons as the women or they would have young boys be in the same dungeons as the men, I couldn’t stop seeing images of the current camps we have here at our borders of the United States.” – READ MORE