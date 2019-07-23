Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls for Abortion ‘Access’ for Illegal Aliens

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted Monday that illegal aliens must have “access” to abortion, which she equated with “medical care.”

The Democrat and “Squad” member was reacting to a Vox article claiming, “Immigrants are skipping reproductive health care because they’re afraid of being deported.”

“No one should fear receiving medical care because they are undocumented,” Omar posted. “We must ensure that all people in our country have access to reproductive health.”

No one should fear receiving medical care because they are undocumented. We must ensure that all people in our country have access to reproductive health care.https://t.co/bGuaS64HkL — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 22, 2019

Breitbart News reported that all the Democrat 2020 hopefuls who participated in the second debate night in June said they support taxpayer-funded healthcare for all illegal aliens living in the United States. – READ MORE