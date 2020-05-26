Rep. Ilhan Omar believes Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade, but will vote for him anyway

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said over the weekend that she believed Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden, but said she plans to vote for the presumptive presidential nominee in November anyway.

Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when Biden was in the Senate and Reade was a staffer. Biden has denied the accusation, and Democrats like Omar have been attempting to balance their support for Biden with the desire to believe women who come forward with accusations of sexual assault.

Believing survivors is consistent with my values. Yes, I endorsed against Biden and I didn’t pick him as our nominee. With that said, in this interview I did on May 6th, we talked about that and quotes aren’t always in context. I will vote for him and help him defeat Trump. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 25, 2020

“I do believe Reade. Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied,” Omar said.

Reade has said she wishes Biden would drop out of the presidential race because of the alleged assault, but doesn’t expect him to do so. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --