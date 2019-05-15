Rep. Ilhan Omar accuses Liz Cheney of Islamophobia: ‘You never met a Muslim you didn’t want to vilify’

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) accused Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) of “deep seated hate and Islamophobia” Monday, after the Republican lawmaker criticized controversial remarks made by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) regarding the Holocaust and Israel.

Earlier in the day, Cheney quoted Tlaib on Twitter, pointing out the Muslim lawmaker’s recent comment, “There’s a calming feeling I always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust,” lambasting the Michigan Democrat’s revisionist history as “a fantasy based on lies spread to delegitimize the state of Israel.”

Give it up, we all know you never met a Muslim you didn’t want to vilify!



Your deep seeded hate and Islamophobia might be a tool to rally your base, but won’t get rid your colleagues. You just have to deal 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/hMvvxLnmp5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 13, 2019

Omar ran to Tlaib’s defense by telling Cheney, “Give it up, we all know you never met a Muslim you didn’t want to vilify! Your deep seeded (sic) hate and Islamophobia might be a tool to rally your base, but won’t get rid (of) your colleagues. You just have to deal.” – READ MORE