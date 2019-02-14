Rep Hank Johnson Says ICE ‘Terrorizes’ Communities In America

Democratic Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for “terrorizing” communities in the U.S. after the agency arrested rapper 21 Savage over immigration concerns.

TMZ asked Johnson on Tuesday about rapper 21 Savage and his arrest, and he advocated for the rapper’s release, saying ICE purposefully arrested him during the weekend of the Super Bowl “to send a message to the people in the music business to ‘keep your mouth shut’ about what’s going on at the southern border.”

“I felt like I needed to speak out on it,” he said.

“ICE — it’s becoming an agency that terrorizes certain communities. It’s misusing its power, and I think it needs to be reined in,” Johnson continued.

“You’re basically saying right now that 21 should be let out?” TMZ asked.

“He should be le

