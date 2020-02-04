Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Slams Trump’s Overtures to Ukraine: ‘America’s National Security is for Sale’ (VIDEO)

During a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) slammed President Donald Trump’s overtures to Ukraine, saying that “America’s national security is for sale.”

Jeffries, who is one of the most powerful politicians in the House because of his role as chair of the House Democratic caucus, asked senators, “If we allow the president’s misconduct to stand, what will we say to the 68,000 men and women in Europe right now who courageously and admirably wake up every day ready and willing to fight for America’s security and prosperity?”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: “America’s national security is for sale…cannot be the message we want to send to our Ukrainian friends or our European allies.” “And I’m sure it is not the message that you wish to send to our adversaries.” https://t.co/NoMPwt2vhr pic.twitter.com/t6xjxGgyVO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 3, 2020

He continued later, “What message do we send them when we say ‘America’s national security is for sale’? That cannot be the message that we want to send to our Ukrainian friends or our European allies or to our children and our grandchildren who will inherit this precious Republic.”

Jeffries added, "And I'm sure it is not the message you wish to send to our adversaries."