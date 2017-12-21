True Pundit

House Republican To Mueller: ‘Time To Put Up Or Shut Up’ With Evidence Of Collusion (VIDEO)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is “riddled with bias,” and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should bring the probe to a close.

“It’s time for Bob Mueller to put up or shut up,” Gaetz said on “Happening Now.” “If there’s evidence of collusion, let’s see it. If there’s not, let’s move on as a country.”

He said he has yet to see any evidence of the Trump campaign or transition team colluding with Russia, but if there is any evidence, it needs to be analyzed to determine to what extent it may have been tainted by the biases of Mueller’s team. – READ MORE

