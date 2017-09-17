True Pundit

Rep. Dave Brat Rips Karl Rove’s WSJ ‘Fiction Writing’: ‘We Cannot Pull a Nancy Pelosi’ on Tax Reform

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Dave Brat (R-VA) criticized Karl Rove for taking up what he called “fiction writing” in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal where the political strategist suggested the 30 uber-conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus would hold up a critical tax reform vote.

“The biggest obstacle is the House Freedom Caucus,” Rove, former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, wrote in his piece titled “The 30 Republicans Holding Up Tax Reform.” He added, “This group of just 30 Republican congressmen has already showed up the process by threatening to vote with Democrats against the GOP budget resolution unless they can see and approve, in advance, every major provision of the tax-reform bill.”

Brat told Breitbart News, “We cannot pull a Nancy Pelosi and vote on something in order to find out what’s in it,” referring to the infamous quote the House Democratic leader gave when attempting to pass the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). “So Karl Rove needs to get his economics straight,” Brat said.

Rove went on to claim that Freedom Caucus members have said that “they’ll flake on the budget resolution if tax reform includes full, immediate expensing of business investment. But if that’s agreed to, they’ll have more demands.” – READ MORE