Rep. Darrell Issa: Indicting 12 Russian hackers was a ‘big mistake’

Rep. Darrell Issa condemned the Justice Department Tuesday, arguing its decision to indict 12 Russians is dangerous to the intelligence community.

Mr. Issa, California Republican, explained during an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that the announcement actually risked the intelligence community’s capabilities.

“This is a bad policy from an indictment standpoint,” he said, “It’s also bad by exposing what we know or don’t know about our adversaries around the world that are spying on us. So on both levels, it’s a big mistake.”

He explained that the U.S. could name the indicted Russians or others involved in meddling with the 2016 election, but that would expose our sources and methods used in investigations. – READ MORE

On Monday’s Edition Of Cnn’s New Day, Chris Cuomo Repeatedly Accused The Russian State Of Waging “war” Against America Via “election Hacking” In 2016. He Offered His Analysis While Reporting From Helsinki, Finland, In Anticipation Of A Meeting Between President Donald Trump And Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cuomo said “meddling” is an insufficiently severe word to describe “election hacking.”

“The big, ugly white elephant in the room will be the U.S. election hacking,” said Cuomo. “We’ve been calling it meddling, but I’m trying to stay away from the word because it’s just way too mild. This is an act of war.”

Cuomo further framed his narrative of “election hacking” as “the truth”: “How does [Donald Trump] raise the act of war of the hacking and different attacks during the U.S. election when Vladimir Putin knows damn well that President Trump doesn’t really believe the truth and doesn’t put a whole lot of stock in the event itself?” – READ MORE

