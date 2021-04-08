Rep. Crenshaw tells United Airlines to just ‘shut up’ after airline follows same route as Delta

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told United Airlines to just “shut up” after the airline followed the same, controversial route taken by their competitor Delta Airlines in attacking Georgia’s new election law.

United Airlines called Georgia’s new voting law “wrong” and claimed it “infringes on the right to vote of fellow Americans.”

The Texas congressman fired back on Monday, blasting United Airlines as pandering “hypocrites.”

Crenshaw pointed to United’s own policy requiring photo identification for people to board their flights.

“Travelers 18 years of age or older are required to have a valid, current U.S. federal or state-issued photo ID that contains name, date of birth, gender, expiration date and a tamper-resistant feature for travel..” That’s your policy, United. Pandering hypocrites. Just shut up. https://t.co/m2PIPOIPsi — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 5, 2021

“‘Travelers 18 years of age or older are required to have a valid, current U.S. federal or state-issued photo ID that contains name, date of birth, gender, expiration date and a tamper-resistant feature for travel,'” wrote the congressman, quoting United’s policy. – READ MORE

