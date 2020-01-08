Rep. Crenshaw applauds Ricky Gervais’ takedown of Hollywood elites: ‘He has the support of the people’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas., on Tuesday defended comedian Ricky Gervais‘ incendiary jokes that made fun of Hollywood celebrities’ political grandstanding and went viral on social media.

“Ricky has done a much deeper and more important service to our country than just making us laugh. He’s illuminating their hypocrisy in a way that they might actually change because how many of those actors made some annoying political speech after that,” Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends,” noting that Gervais had the “support of the people.”

Golden Globes host Gervais did not get the warmest reception from the mainstream media after his fiery monologue that took direct aim at Hollywood went ablaze on social media.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” Gervais declared during his monologue at the ceremony. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

The Washington Post offered a scathing review of Gervais’ performance, declaring in its headline that “nobody cared” about his barbs against the A-listers in Tinseltown.

Hank Stuever, the Washington Post’s TV critic, claimed Gervais’ monologue was filled with “all-too-easy digs” at Felicity Huffman, Joe Pesci, Leonardo DiCaprio and Judy Dench. – READ MORE