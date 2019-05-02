Rep. Cohen Brings KFC And Rubber Chicken To Hearing After Barr Refuses To Show

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen brought a rubber chicken and a bucket of KFC fried chicken to the House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, after Attorney General William Barr declined to appear.

Cohen sat in his seat in the committee room and ate the fried chicken, then brought the rubber chicken over to the seat Barr would have sat in if he had appeared before the committee. Cohen called Barr “#ChickenBarr” in a tweet on Wednesday night, as Democrats have continued to call for his resignationafter testifying for five hours before the Senate Wednesday.View image on Twitter

#ChickenBarr won’t be appearing before @HouseJudiciary tomorrow. The Attorney General shouldn’t be afraid of taking questions from counsel or members. Contemptible behavior. Fortunately, we have subpoenas ready. pic.twitter.com/a4QecbqcHN — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) May 1, 2019

Attorney General Bill Barr should have appeared before the #HouseJudiciaryCommittee, but he was afraid of being questioned by counsel. If he felt confident in the legality of his actions, he would not be afraid. #ChickenBarr is acting as a fixer. #CultureOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/XNZFkqmlPQ — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) May 2, 2019

Barr said he will no longer testify in front of the committee on Thursday, as Democrats voted to allow staffers to question Barr. He wanted the traditional five-minute rounds of lawmakers asking him questions instead of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s proposal of allowing committee staffers to question Barr about their concerns.

“It’s a shame Members of the House Judiciary Committee won’t get the opportunity to hear from Attorney General Barr this Thursday, because Chairman Nadler chose to torpedo our hearing. The attorney general gave clear, informative testimony in the Senate Wednesday, as he offered to do more than a month ago in the House tomorrow,” Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement Wednesday about the scheduled hearing with Barr.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for Mueller’s report to be made public in full. Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan also said anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

Democrats and cable news pundits have said the Mueller report is a cover-up.

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]