Rep. Chip Roy: Why Are Democrats More Interested In Supporting China Than Reopening American Businesses?

A Republican congressman on Thursday suggested the Democratic party is more interested in supporting China than working to reopen American businesses.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) questioned his Democratic colleagues during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” saying they were holding up a bill that would help American small businesses while defending China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“And we are seeing that right now unfold, my Democratic colleagues are holding up $250 billion necessary for small businesses,” Roy said, according to Fox news.

He added that small businesses in his district are struggling to keep afloat. The Small Business Administration was provided more than $350 billion in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package to help American businesses. Businesses that receive the loan can get it forgiven if they use the money to retain payroll.

The Treasury Department requested an additional $250 billion since the amount provided to it in the relief bill ran out quickly. Republicans wanted to pass a clean bill providing the money, but Democrats blocked it, demanding money for other coronavirus-related funds as well. – READ MORE

