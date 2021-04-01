Rep. Chip Roy: ‘Cartels Have Operational Control’ Of The US Southern Border

Texas Rep. Chip Roy told the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck during an interview following his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border that “cartels run our borders.”

“The reach of the cartels — I cannot emphasize the cartels enough — cartels have operational control of the border of the United States,” Roy said. “That’s the truth for the most powerful country the world has ever known. Cartels run our borders.”

Roy also discussed what he thinks Republicans should be doing to address the border crisis and more.

“It is because of the absurd policies of the Biden administration,” Roy said. “And frankly, a couple of decades now of the failures by even some of what I might call my establishment Republican friends siding with the Chamber of Commerce too much when we need to be focusing on having a secure border for our nation’s benefit.”

