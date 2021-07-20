Rep. Byron Donalds: ‘I’m Not Getting Vaccinated Because I Don’t Want To’

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) says the Biden administration shouldn’t pressure people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and he won’t get the vaccine because it’s his own decision as a “free-thinking human being.”

“Listen, I’m 42 years old. I had COVID-19. I’m not getting vaccinated, because I don’t want to,” Donalds told “Fox and Friends” on July 18. “That is my own decision as a free-thinking human being. I don’t want to do it. I don’t want the shot. You have millions of Americans who are like that. Leave us alone.”

Donalds criticized the Biden administration for exerting too much pressure to get people vaccinated.

“Stop pressuring everybody. Stop throwing it in people’s faces,” he said. “If you want people to get vaccinated at a higher rate, just provide the information, step back and let adults manage their own lives. This is a free country. People are going to do what they want to do.”

President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that the federal government would start door-to-door outreach in targeted communities to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, following the failure to meet its self-imposed goal to get 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by July 4. – READ MORE