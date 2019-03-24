Rep. Andy Biggs: Prosecute Comey for instigating Mueller probe

Now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has been completed, it is time to seek justice. That means fired FBI Director James Comey and others responsible for instigating this farcical investigation for the sole purpose of undermining President Trump must be prosecuted.

In addition, the interests of justice require that the full Mueller report be released with no redactions so that we, the American people, can read it and judge for ourselves.

Failure to prosecute those within our law enforcement apparatus who abused their power for political purposes by launching a baseless investigation that has torn our country apart will only perpetuate the growing cynicism in our institutions and the seemingly unbridgeable division in America.

CONFIDENT TRUMP AND ANXIOUS WASHINGTON WAIT FOR AG BARR’S REPORT ON MUELLER’S KEY FINDINGS

Comey usurped former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s authority and manipulated the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of government emails. He improperly prevented Clinton and her cronies from being indicted for crimes that placed America’s security at risk.

In the end, the Trump opponents were all lying for the purpose of delegitimizing the president. They have perpetrated a con job on the American people so great that it has torn families asunder and nearly ripped apart the fabric of American political life.

Then Comey leaked information dealing with President Trump to a friend with the intent that the information be passed on to the media. Comey hoped that by publication of this material – some of it alleged to be classified – he could manipulate the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the president. – READ MORE