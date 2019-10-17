Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting her own action figure — because she’s the ‘face of the future’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will soon be immortalized — in a plastic action figure.

On Tuesday, product design company FCTRY — the brains behind “Real Life Action Figures” — announced and launched a crowdfunding campaign to create the doll.

At the time of this writing, the page has received more than $21,000 in donations, far surpassing its initial goal of $15,000.

The freshman lawmaker will be featured wearing the white pantsuit she donned when she was sworn into Congress. – READ MORE