Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Inaccurately Calls Trump’s Travel Ban A ‘Muslim Ban’

On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sent out a tweet condemning President Trump’s alleged “Muslim ban.”

Daily reminder that we have a **Muslim Ban** in this country made out of the President’s hostility to Muslim people w/ little-to-no supporting evidence, and a Republican Party that tolerates it.



There is so much work to do. Repealing the Ban is square 1.https://t.co/dqrCsedMrt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

In her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez linked to an article from the Brennan Center, a left-leaning public policy institute, titled “The Fight Against Trump’s Muslim Ban Isn’t Over.” – READ MORE