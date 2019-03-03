Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks ICE as a ‘dangerous agency’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched a blistering twitter tirade attacking ICE, labeling the agency “dangerous”.

The freshman Democrat, who has previously vowed to defund Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and see it abolished, made the comments in the wake of a party vote supporting a GOP amendment requiring “undocumented immigrants who try to buy guns be reported to ICE,” according to reports.

“I was upset that 26 Dems forced the other 200+ to vote for a pro-ICE provision at the last min without warning. Because I think an agency that pins children down + forcibly injects them w/ antipsychotic drugs shouldn’t be given more power,” AOC’s first tweet read.

If you’re mad that I think people SHOULD KNOW when Dems vote to expand ICE powers, then be mad. ICE is a dangerous agency with 0 accountability, widespread reporting of rape, abuse of power, + children dying in DHS custody. Having a D next to your name doesn’t make that right. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019