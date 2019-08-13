Rep. Al Green wants Trump impeached to help shrink president’s 2020 donor list

Anti-Trump Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said House Democrats should impeach the president to curb his political donor list and stifle his campaign’s fundraising efforts ahead of 2020.

Green appeared on MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt” on Sunday and cited a poll claiming 51 percent of voters saw Trump as racist. He also said that even if Trump isn’t convicted in the Senate, the process would serve to hurt his campaign coffers.

“Fifty-one percent of the American public believes that the president is a racist,” he said. “Fifty-one percent… It is one thing to want to defeat the president at the polls, but it’s another thing to understand that we have to impeach the philosophy that he’s perpetrating upon society. If we impeach the philosophy, we take on a broader… threat to society than just defeating him at the polls.”

In a Quinnipiac poll released late last month, 51 percent of voters said President Trump was racist while 45 percent said he was not.

Green added, "If he is not defeated in the Senate, he will still run as an impeached president and there will be a good many people who won't want to hold fundraisers with him — a good many people who won't want to be in his company because he will become persona non grata to a good many of these wealthy people who are benefitting from his bigotry."