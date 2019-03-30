Rep. Adam Schiff must lose his security clearance: Jason Chaffetz

Former Chairman of the House Oversight Committee and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz (R) reacted to the political and media fallout from Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia probe.

"I think what should do is lose his security clearance– without a security clearance he can't serve on the committee. To lose the trust, albeit on the other side of the aisle, I have never seen," he said during an interview on "Trish Regan Primetime" Thursday.

Barr's report revealed that Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign or its associates conspired or coordinated with Russia.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is maintaining calls for further investigation into President Trump. On Thursday, Rep. Schiff continued to berate meetings between Trump 2016 campaign associates and Russians, despite Barr's Mueller report summary.