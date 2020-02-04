REMINDER: Elizabeth Warren Transferred Oil And Gas Royalties To Children To Maintain Her Green Energy Cred

As Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) profile was rising, she transferred her royalties earned from oil and gas to her children.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board used its latest editorial to remind readers that in 2011, Warren’s husband, Bruce Mann, sold his interest in “all of the oil, gas, and other minerals” throughout properties in Latimer and Pittsburg County in their home state of Oklahoma. The person who purchased the deed to was none other than Warren’s son Alexander. The effective transfer date of the royalties was two weeks before Warren announced her candidacy for senate in Massachusetts.

In 2014, the Journal reported, there were more transfers as Warren’s “political profile was rising.”

“‘We are on the cusp of a climate crisis,’ she told the Senate that March, ‘a point of no return that will threaten our health, our economy and our planet.’ Two months later, deeds dated May 19 say Ms. Warren conveyed to her two children, Alexander and Amelia, her mineral rights for lands in Okfuskee County and Hughes County, amid the Woodford shale field in the state’s southeast,” the Journal reported. – READ MORE